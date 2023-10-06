One more day, Minecraft continues to confirm news. In this case we bring you news focused on its new official voting event.

Specifically, the annual Minecraft event, ‘Minecraft Live’, returns on October 15, where a new mob will be announced. There are three mobs in candidacy: Crab, Armadillo and Penguin, and only one will be added to the game, depending on the number of votes from the community. Players will be able to vote from October 13 to 15, and the winner will be announced at the event.

Here you can see them:

If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on the franchise at this link.

