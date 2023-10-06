One more day, Minecraft continues to confirm news. In this case we bring you news focused on its new update.

Minecraft

Specifically, we have patch 1.20.32 available. Includes the following:

Fixed an issue that caused the keyboard to become unresponsive when placing multiple signs in succession (MCPE-175072) Buttons and some other uncompleted blocks once again prevent spiders and other mobs from spawning on them and adjacent blocks (MCPE -175119) Fixed purchased content not being transferred to a Microsoft account when signing in for the first time.

What do you think?

