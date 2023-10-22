Minecraft version 1.21 will bring with it a new block that will facilitate the mechanism with redstone.

Crafter is the newest block in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best games in history and, although a long time has passed since its launch, it continues to surprise us with its new features. This time, Mojang has gone a step further bringing something that will change the game forever and it is a new block that will be incorporated with update 1.21.

The block is Crafter and He’s a smart inventory guy. that offers several functionalities with which logical mechanisms and make items. Therefore, this is the block that many fans have been waiting for to increase the quality of their constructions and creations in Minecraft. Without a doubt is a very interesting novelty and in the following information we leave you all the details.

Crafter is the new Minecraft block that is here to stay

The Crafter is one of the most exciting features coming with version 1.21, but you don’t have to wait that long to try it out. Mojang has released the Snapshot 23w42a (beta testing) on ​​October 18, 2023, allowing Minecraft Java Edition players to access and experiment with the Crafter block. On the other hand, Bedrock players can also participate in the test through the beta version of the game or the preview tool.

In terms of functionality, it is an artifact that connect with the redstone system, the mechanism that allows you to create logic circuits in Minecraft. In this way, it is possible to program the preparation recipes and activate them with redstone signals, which optimizes resources and time invested in the works. In addition, it also allows you to transfer materials and pproducts between the Crafter block and other containers.

Mojang is very interested in player feedback on the Crafter block, as this is an experimental feature that may undergo changes before final version. Therefore, encourage everyone who tries Snapshot to share their opinions, suggestions and problems in the dedicated thread on the official forum. Likewise, below, we leave you some of the characteristics of this block that have stood out with respect to its functionality and others. details coming with the next update of the game.

Crafter Features

Allows manufacturing via Redstone.Expelled one manufactured object at a time when there is no continuous signal. The crafting result outputs from the front of the Crafter. When there are multiple types of elements in the result, they all come out at the same time.You can put in any position.

Crafter Interface

It has a 3×3 grid.grid slots They are switchable.A slot that is “On” cannot contain any items.Shows a preview of the item that will be crafted in the next redstone pulse.The interface is shared between playersso several can use the block at the same time.

Crafter Features

The signal strength of the comparator is from 0 to 9.The hoppers are used for insert and extract items.The droppers are used only to move items.

Minecraft continues to surprise and delight its fans with each update and The Crafter block is another example of this. If you want to be one of the first to try it, do not hesitate to download Snapshot 23w42a and give free rein to your imagination if you know how to use redstone in Minecraft. In this way, you will also contribute your grain of sand to determine errors or learn a little more about this novelty before it arrives. version 1.21 of the game.

