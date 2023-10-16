Minecraft has broken another sales record: they are over 300 million copies of the game sold so far, as reported by Mojang itself on the official website.

A stratospheric success for the cube-sized sandbox, published on almost all existing platforms since its official launch in 2011 on PC. It should be noted that just three years ago, by 2020, copies sold had reached 200 million. This means that 100 million copies were sold in just three years.

This is an unprecedented success in the industry, so much so Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time overall, almost doubling the second in the standings: GTA 5, currently stuck at 180 million copies.

