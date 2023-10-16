It seems that Minecraft continues to confirm news. In this case we bring you news focused on its current sales, which are stratospheric.

Minecraft

Specifically, after learning about all their future plans yesterday, the updated total sales figure has been confirmed. In its more than 10 years on the market, Minecraft has sold more than 300 million copies on various platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Its success is undeniable, and its 15th anniversary is approaching in May 2024. We will be attentive to see what those responsible have planned.

