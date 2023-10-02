One more day, Minecraft continues to confirm news. In this case we bring you news focused on their new collaboration available.

Specifically, it is a new DLC that includes content from Nerf. Thus, Minecraft joins Nerf in a new collaboration. The free Nerf World DLC offers exciting challenges, parkour levels and monster battles in four themed arenas, including the Overworld, the Nether, the End and a Nerf arena. You can earn Nerf bucks to upgrade your blaster and enjoy the Minecraft-inspired Ender Dragon blaster. The DLC provides an exciting experience for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players.

You can see it below:

If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on the franchise at this link.

