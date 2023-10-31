Minecraft has gone down in video game history as the most internationally known, and also for being one of the leading references in terms of construction and adventure games. At Ruetir.com we are always committed to covering a greater number of players, also from platforms other than Nintendo itself. The goal is that all players, wherever they come from, have the most useful and necessary information in the world of video games at the touch of a click.

In this special article as guide about minecraftwe will tell you which are the most useful commands and tricks to enjoy all the potential that the title can offer us today, in the middle of 2023. So don't miss anything.

How to use and activate Minecraft cheats

The first step before getting into the matter is to be aware of the power that we are about to have once Let’s learn the use of many tricks from the Minecraft universe. That is why in this introductory section we will talk about how to use these tricks and the fastest and easiest way we can activate them without requiring many complications or additional efforts.

The cheats have to be activated at beginning of each worldOnce created, it is more complex to try to change some of the qualities and characteristics that they can offer us.

The first step is to select the “Create new world” tab. After that we will have to scroll to the “General” part. Once there, access the “Tricks” option. The third step is to select this option and activate it. We will be ready to use tricks in our new world before finishing its creation. Then if we play on PC, we will use the “/” key. A text box will open. When we are inside this box, we can enter the trick we want, and press enter to finish.

Best tricks

Below we will provide you with a list of all the tricks structured according to whether they benefit the player or players, or if they have a direct impact on the game world. Remember that it has to be a new world for these tricks to work perfectly and we do not have any problems in the future.

For the players

Teleportation: /tp (player)

Matar: /kill (player)

Aid: /help (CommandName)

Remove and effect of state: /effect clear player|entity (effect)

Give a certain amount of something: /give Player Object (Amount)

Enchantment a level determined: /enchant (level) Add experience to the bar of level: /experience add player quantity

Apply and effect of state: /effect player|entity effect (duration)

For the construction and situation of the world

Seed: /seed

Copy blocks in the world: /clone x1 y1 z1 x2 y2 z2 xyz

Select point of appearance in the world: /setworldspawn (xyz)

Select difficulty: /difficulty level

Select hour of the world: /time set

Select way game mode: /gamemode type (player)

Select type and duration of a climate: /weather type (duration)

Deactivate he climate: /gamerule doWeatherCycle false

Deactivate let it continue cycle of day y evening in the world: /gamerule doDaylightCycle false

These are just some of the vast examples you will find of useful commands to try inside the worlds of Minecraft. In this list we have shared the most used ones and to which you can find a longer usefulness.

Minecraft platform guide and game download

Can you use commands in Minecraft on Nintendo Switch?

As much as we hate to tell you, there is currently no way to use these tricks on the Nintendo platform. This does not mean that it will still be powerless in the future, but today these cheats are available for the PC version of the title currently owned by Microsoft.

