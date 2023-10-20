Suara.com – Mimin, the woman who was one of the suspects in the murder of Tuti (55) and her daughter Amelia Mustika Ratu (23), apparently swore an oath under the Koran to deny her actions. Saying by Allah, Amelia’s stepmother denied being involved in the murder that occurred in Jalancagak, Subang, on August 18 2021.

“I swear, I swear by Allah, Rasulullah. I don’t know anything, I don’t know the planning. I don’t know,” said Mimin in a video that went viral on social media, quoted from Instagram @lambe_danu Friday (20/10/2023).

Mimin firmly stated that he did not kill Amelia and her mother. He even swore again by Allah.

“I didn’t do it, I wasn’t involved at all, I swear to Allah,” he said.

“I don’t know anything at all,” said Mimin.

He also admitted that he was ready to accept the consequences. Mimin even admitted that she would not back down because she felt she had told the truth.

“I’m ready, I won’t back down. I’m ready for whatever consequences because I spoke the truth,” he said.

Mimin also admitted that he did not lie when making the Investigation Report (BAP) at the Police Station.

“In the BAP there are no lies at all,” said Mimin.

Two years after the murder occurred, it was revealed that Mimin was involved. Together with her husband, Yosep, who is Amalia’s biological father, Mimin had the heart to end the lives of the victims.

Mimin’s two children, namely Arighi Reksa Pratama and Abi, were also involved. Their actions were discovered after another suspect, namely M Ramdanu alias Danu, who is the victim’s nephew and cousin, surrendered himself to the authorities.