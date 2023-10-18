The words of the TV presenter about the Argentine competitor

There is great anticipation for the 18th edition of Dancing with the Stars, scheduled for Saturday 21 October. This year the cast is even more varied thanks to the presence of Wanda Nara, wife and agent of Mauro Icardi. The Argentinean recently discovered a serious illness and immediately underwent the necessary treatment. But she doesn’t like feeling sorry for herself. As she herself declared in an interview with Oggi, her intention is to lead a life as normal as possible. An example for her children, who were very worried when the news of the illness became public.

Milly Carlucci, guest in the episode of La Vita in Diretta, he explained how Wanda is managing her participation in the program and her illness: «She keeps the illness at bay because she is not in such a dramatic shape as to prevent her from getting on the dance floor, but when you you have a chronic and full-blown disease it is less simple, let’s say it is better to be healthy. It is a contemporary woman who runs away whenever she can, her children live in Istanbul, it is the path of a woman who is not afraid of being in a male and chauvinist environment like that of football, who goes straight on her path to overcome prejudices and places common”

October 18, 2023 (modified October 18, 2023 | 11:58)

