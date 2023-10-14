If you want to be truly “sustainable” and fully boast that label, wind power is not enough to provide us with carbon-free energy. It also needs to address other key challenges. For example, how to recycle the blades of your wind turbines when it is time to retire them, resolve the impact of offshore installations on marine ecosystems and fishing or prevent your windmills from ending the lives of hundreds and hundreds of thousands of birds that cross each year. on their way. In Norway they are already working on a solution for this latest challenge.

Their proposal: create more “intelligent” wind turbines.

With all of you, SKARV. This is the name of the technology on which a group of Norwegian researchers is working. The word has more substance than it seems because “Skarv” means cormorant in the Nordic language and at the same time includes the acronym in English for “prevention of bird collisions through active control of wind turbines”, a fairly precise description of what what their creators want to achieve. Their proposal involves providing the windmills with “eyes” and a “brain” that allow them to see the birds in advance and avoid collisions.

Graphic showing how SKARV works.

And how do you achieve it? Its proposal is simple and is basically based on cameras, radar systems and software. The objective is for the wind turbines to be able to identify those birds that are going to collide with the blades five seconds in advance or, at least, a distance of 100 to 200 meters. Once detected, the software is responsible for calculating the most probable trajectory and, if it concludes that there is a risk of collision, it alters the rotation speed.

“If there is a danger of collision, it sends control signals that cause a small adjustment in the rotation speed of the blades. This is achieved by adjusting the generator and the rotation,” explains Paula García Rosa, one of the SINTEF researchers who are working in the project. For now, they have tested their system with simulations and the results are encouraging: its authors believe that SKARV helps reduce fatal collisions by up to 80%.

The challenge of anticipating the birds. Although the percentage used by García Rosa and his SINTEF colleagues is conclusive, SKARV is not an infallible solution. Its technology can do nothing to prevent birds from colliding with the rotor head or when they approach flying from the side or along the plane through which the blades cut the air. When working with estimates, the effectiveness of the system also depends largely on how predictable the animal is.

“It is difficult to predict the trajectory of a bird and the new system will not solve the problem entirely,” admits García Rosa: “If a young and inexperienced bird approaches a turbine and shows erratic flight behavior, it will not be possible to predict exactly where “it will be a few seconds later. Prediction is also more difficult if several people approach at the same time.” If the turbine detects a flock, it can activate an emergency stop, but SINTEF specifies that a 10 MW device needs between 15 and 20 seconds to stop rotating.

The colored areas indicate the point where the bird is estimated to be when crossing the plane of the rotor. The red circle shows a possible collision that is avoided by reducing the speed of the turbine. The blue, the area through which the bird ends up passing, between the blades.

The leap from theory to practice. The team has worked with simulations, but still has work to do. “SKARV is a promising technology, but so far we know very little about its effectiveness in practice,” says Roel May of the Norwegian Institute of Nature Research (NINA). García Rosa acknowledges that they will have to continue outlining his proposal before offering a practical demonstration, but he is confident that SKARV will be available in five years.

For now, its promoters ensure that the technology can be adapted to any turbine with variable and controllable rotation speeds. Also that its impact on generation will be very small. “Since the speed is only modified by a small amount, whether with an increase or decrease, there is no significant loss in energy production,” García Rosa slides.

But… Is the problem so serious? That wind turbines are both great energy allies and enemies of birds is one of the most uncomfortable truths facing the sector. And perhaps also the one that has encouraged the most articles, controversy and research over recent years. Although it is very difficult to calculate precisely how many birds die each year between the blades of the wind turbines, the data we do have is eloquent.

According to the American Bird Conservancy, in 2012 turbines were behind the deaths of 366,000 birds in the US. And that was more than a decade ago. When assessing the growth of the sector over recent years, the group estimated that in 2021 the balance could already be 681,000, although it recognized that the estimate perhaps “underestimates” the real scope. Other studies place the balance well above one million birds per year in the US. In Spain, a recent analysis shows that turbines kill approximately between 100,000 and 200,000 bats.

A complex challenge, not new. The estimate is well below the number of birds that end up crashing each year against power lines and the windows of buildings or those that perish in the claws of cats, but it is large enough to have led the sector to look for solutions. .

Over the last few years, it has tried different strategies to tackle the problem, each one more imaginative: from painting the blades, to incorporating sound signals or even rethinking the design of the turbines. In Norway they consider a different approach and that it is the mill that adapts to the birds, not the other way around.

