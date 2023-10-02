A Dutch party has made a multi-million claim in connection with the diesel scandal.

Dieselgate. It became known in September 2015 with Volkswagen. Since then, cheating practices to perform better in tests have also come to light at other car manufacturers, including Mercedes and Renault.

TLN fights against cheating diesel

Many years have passed and cases are still ongoing. Or new businesses are opened, as in this case. Transport and Logistics Netherlands (TLN) has announced that it will submit a multi-million claim against car manufacturers involved in the diesel scandal. De Telegraaf reports on this.

TLN works with Dieselgate.com to bundle the complaints. The organization speaks on behalf of entrepreneurs and companies that, for example, had or have a company car with tampering software. TLN will provide legal support to the parties and wants financial compensation.

Never before has an employers’ organization acted in this way. Until now, it was mainly consumers who brought a case, whether or not in collaboration with an organization such as the Consumers’ Association. It is not known whether more employer organizations will follow suit after TLN’s action.

Arco Krijgsman, initiator of the project, says that 4,000 to 5,000 companies have been affected. As in: they have or had a company car with tampering software in the fleet. This would involve an average of ten cars per company.

Filing a claim is one thing, actually getting the money is another. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. These types of processes often take years. In any case, tackling an organization collectively, in this case a car manufacturer or car manufacturers, helps. Together you are strong.

This article Million claim from the Netherlands for car manufacturers in diesel scandal first appeared on Ruetir.