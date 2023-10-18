A defective toy replica has caused harm to a young child and resulted in a massive lawsuit against Warner.

Large multimedia franchises often transcend the screen through a multitude of merchandising products. Harry Potter is no exception, quite the opposite. After becoming a film saga, the story of the young magician created by J. K. Rowling It became a money-making machine through marketing.

Within that lucrative vein are toys, and within that market, wands are one of the most coveted objects. Used by the students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to become powerful wizards and witches of the future, wands are an indispensable part of the Harry Potter imagination.

Inside the toys sagathere are wands of all types and colors: some created for children, which are used in games of all kinds, and others for “look at me and don’t touch me”, designed for exhibition and with a great level of detail.

As in any production line, the possibility of defective units emerging is very real among Harry Potter wands and, unfortunately, one of them reached the consumer with terrible consequences.

A million-dollar complaint against Warner for Harry Potter

As reported by TMZ, Jessica Perrya mother of two children, has sued Warner for injuries that a Harry Potter wand caused to one of her children’s eyes.

According to Perry, the wand was in the possession of his eldest son, who waved it as if rehearsing incantations in one of the classes. Hogwarts. Unfortunately, a metal piece of the wand came off and landed in the eye of her other three-year-old son, causing severe injuries.

Now, this mother has sued Warner for an amount of 8 million dollars that includes compensation for damages, medical costs for the different operations her son had to undergo, and punitive costs.

It is bad that a product with the seal of a large franchise arrives defective, but when these defects cause harm to people, things become much more serious.

At the moment, the complaint against Warner for the Harry Potter wand is ongoing. Meanwhile, the studio is preparing to leave the era of films behind and restart the story of the young wizard in the new series that will be broadcast on Max.