Millie Bobby Brown, who has played Eleven, says goodbye to her character and the series with the desire to start new projects

You know what they say, everything good comes to an end. And yes, guys, it seems that the trip of Eleven in Stranger Things has reached its final stop. Millie Bobby Brown, the actress who has given life to this iconic character, has left us speechless with her reasons for saying goodbye to the world of Hawkins and the demogorgons.

Stranger Things: a goodbye announced

The series has been in our lives for more than seven years and with five seasons behind their backs. And while the gang’s adventures in the small town of Hawkins will live on through several spin-off projects, season five will be the last time we see Millie in her star role. “When you’re ready, it’s like, ‘Let’s go for it. We are going to finish this last year of high school. Let’s get out of here,’” she confessed in an interview with Glamor Magazine.

But hey, don’t panic. The most famous series on streaming platforms is not going away completely. The Duffer Brothers, brains behind this wonder, are working on several projects that will expand the universe of the series. One of them, a live theater show titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, will premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End. The topic? A young Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado dealing with “the shadows of the past.” Come on, there’s Stranger Things for a while.

Millie Bobby Brown: What is the next step on your path to stardom?

Speaking of Millie Bobby Brown, it’s almost impossible not to get excited about what the future holds. This British actress, who conquered our hearts with her role, is only 18 years old and has already become a globally recognized name. She’s awesome, if you think about it. Stranger Things has been her springboard to fame, but Millie has already begun to show that her talent goes beyond the supernatural world of Hawkins.

His participation in films like Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes He has made it clear to us that he is not afraid to explore different genres. Additionally, she has founded her own production company called PCMA Productions, a clear sign that she is more than willing to take the reins on projects that truly excite her. If you add to that that she has also ventured into the world of fashion and social activism, it becomes clear that Millie is much more than a pretty face in a cult series.

With Stranger Things coming to an end, fans are eager to see what new universe Millie will dive into. Will she be in drama, comedy, action or even directing? What is clear is that she has all the potential and ambition to become one of the most versatile and recognized actresses of her generation. Come on, what Millie is here to stay and Hollywood better prepare for what’s coming.

The legacy of Stranger Things

In addition to Millie as Eleven, the series also features a stellar cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and many more. And although it is a shame to say goodbye, we can only be grateful for the adventures, emotions and, yes, also the scares that this show has given us over all these years.

By the way, if you have been left wanting more, you can watch all the episodes of Stranger Things en Netflix. So now you know, prepare the popcorn and enjoy the trip while it lasts.