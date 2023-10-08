Netflix

Can you imagine Millie Bobby Brown as X-Men? A Fan Art has turned the protagonist of Stranger Things into a Marvel mutant.

They have imagined Millie Bobby Brown as X-Men. Marvel Studios is in the early stages of development of its first mutant film. And a striking Fan Art has turned the Stranger Things star into one of the possible star mutants of the MCU. During the time that Fox owned the mutant intellectual property, two different generations of heroes became icons of leading mutant roles. Now, Marvel Studios will have to make them a reality again on the big screen. Which opens the door to new versions of superheroes.

Kitty Pryde must be important at Marvel Studios

If Marvel Studios wants to differentiate its X-Men from the versions of the team that have appeared in the movies so far, may seek to focus on characters who were either absent from the Fox films or tangential to the central stars. In a Fan Art published through Deviant Art, artist CaptainIronWidow has imagined Millie Bobby Brown as Kitty Pryde. Of course the result is truly surprising. And she has been liked by most of the fans. Behold!

Kitty Pryde is one of the mutants from Fox’s X-Men franchise that the MCU can finally redeem. Of course, doing it with Millie Bobby Brown would be a success. Although his most notable appearance was as a mutant who sent Wolverine back in time in Days of Future Past, he was not given the prominence that he has in the original Marvel Comics story. With the ability to pass through solid objects, Kitty’s mutant ability is useful and visually interesting on screen. As a longtime main mutant, she seems like the perfect candidate for a more relevant role in the MCU.