GAZA – Palestine and Lebanon are neighboring countries. They have a long history of conflict and war with Israel.

Despite having diverse interests, Palestine and Lebanon have the same enemy, namely Israel. The two countries also have the opportunity to form a coalition against Israel.

The following is a comparison of the military strength of Lebanon and Palestine if they formed a coalition.

Lebanese Military Strength



According to Global Fire Power, Lebanon has 80,000 active troops, with the number of paramilitary troops reaching 25,000.

Lebanon has 60 helicopters, while they have 9 fighter jets. Ground combat experience means Lebanon has 361 tanks.

At sea, Lebanon has 22 patrol boats. But they don’t have submarines or warships.

Palestinian Military Strength



The Palestinian territories, which are embroiled in a long-standing conflict with Israel, have seen the rise of various Palestinian resistance groups that form an important part of their military might.

Although these groups lack the resources, infrastructure, and conventional forces that states possess, they have demonstrated resilience and determination in their struggle for self-determination.

Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have fewer human resources than the Israeli army.

Hamas, with reported fighter numbers ranging from 10,000 to nearly 40,000, has acquired weapons and weaponry, including drones, anti-tank missiles and rockets.

Palestinian factions, including Hamas, have a diverse inventory of rockets with varying ranges, some of which are capable of reaching cities such as Tel Aviv.

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces, created under the Oslo Peace Accords, play no military role and have about 83,000 personnel.

The Palestinian group receives support from countries such as Iran and Syria in terms of weapons.

