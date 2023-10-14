loading…

The Israeli army will face many difficulties in a ground attack on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A land war waged by Israel would trigger a disaster for the country. That’s because Israel will not be able to defeat the Hamas fighters who control Gaza.

“Israel is preparing a ground offensive that is likely to result in heavy casualties, the success of which should not be underestimated,” said international security analyst Yusuf Alabarda, reported by Al Jazeera.

“Israel will try to disband Hamas and (evacuate) civilians, but the reality on the ground is not that simple,” Alabarda told Al Jazeera.

Hamas is estimated to hold more than 100 prisoners in Gaza and will likely be able to capture Israeli soldiers as urban fighting rages, the analyst said.

Israel has ordered 1.1 million residents to evacuate the northern part of the Gaza Strip ahead of a possible ground offensive.

“Claiming that 1.1 people can move from one region to another is easy to say but difficult to do, due to the lack of fuel and electricity,” Alabarda said.

He added that some of them would likely support Hamas during urban fighting.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops who entered the Gaza Strip on Friday (13/10/2023) to carry out “local raids” discovered and recovered the remains of people who had been missing since the Hamas massacre on Saturday.

Haaretz reported on Friday that armored and infantry troops who entered the Palestinian enclave, where around 150-200 people were being held hostage by Hamas, recovered an unknown number of bodies and found some belongings of people still missing since the attack. Saturday.