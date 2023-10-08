“We can look back on a great edition. Only a few drops of rain at the awards ceremony, all those thousands of people here all week. Yesterday an absolute record and today again beautiful sport with a very nice French winner,” said Zandstra.
“We can look back on a great edition. Only a few drops of rain at the awards ceremony, all those thousands of people here all week. Yesterday an absolute record and today again beautiful sport with a very nice French winner,” said Zandstra.
© Ruetir 2023. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply