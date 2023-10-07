The Juventus success matured in the second half, following the development of two corner kicks on which the Granata goalkeeper came out badly

Two gifts from Milinkovic send Juventus to heaven: Allegri celebrates in a balanced and ugly derby thanks to two “butterfly” exits from Juric’s goalkeeper which give joy first to Gatti and then to Milik. For the Bianconeri it is the perfect fit: they take home the full spoils despite the absences of Vlahovic and Chiesa and without major worries. Allegri “eats” two points from Inter and rises to 17 points in the standings. Much more was expected from Toro in this derby, he ends up producing little and is punished for his mistakes. For Juric, a pause for reflection begins tomorrow: in the last 3 matches the Granata have only picked up one point (at home against Verona), never scoring.

MELEE

—

Juventus and Toro look at themselves in the mirror. They never lose sight of each other, in a melee that flares up across the board from the start. Allegri doesn’t have Chiesa and Vlahovic, Juric is missing Buongiorno and Djidji (in addition to the uncapped Radonjic), and so the two coaches are forced to redesign the teams with the players who survived injuries. Max lines up the Bianconeri with a 3-5-1-1 with Miretti supporting Kean, a very dynamic formation because in the attack phase Miretti moves up to play midfielder while the two midfielders Mckennie and Rabiot almost transform into attacking midfielders. Granata Ivan adapts an excellent Tameze as a defensive third and launches the Seck-Vlasic pair up front to support Zapata. As per Juric’s philosophy, the Bull is shaped as a full-court man to the Juventus players who accept the duel.

DERBY BLOCKED

—

In the first half it’s a blocked derby: the stakes are already significant for both. Tension seems to prevail, at times Toro dribbles more, at times the black and white wave rises with the gusts of the midfielders. No shot on goal from either of them in the middle of the match, because a lopsided rebound from Rabiot (right foot, then left foot) which ended up in the arms of Milinkovic cannot be considered a shot on target. In the fourth minute the only real jolt of the first half of the Turin derby was offside: Kean unleashed an uncatchable fireball but was clearly ahead of Schuurs at the start. If Juventus effectively plays without an attack, Toro also struggles up front: the Granata’s only half-break comes in the 17th minute with Lazaro who wastes a potential opportunity on the crossbar. Zero-nil at half-time.

THE SCREAM OF CATS

—

Allegri immediately brings in Milik for Miretti. Toro’s start to the second half is something like a horror movie. Ready to go, and Ilic misses an easy pass backwards that launches Kean towards the mirror, then recovered by Schuurs. But the worst comes in the second minute: Milinkovic butterfly comes out on a corner kick, Bremer responds with Rodriguez who saves on the line. But Gatti hits the rebound on goal: referee Massa disallows it for offside, then after a long check at the VAR Tameze’s touch is highlighted which keeps everyone in the game. Almost five minutes later, Gatti can unleash the scream that unlocks the derby.

MILINKOVIC DISASTER

—

Juventus have the chance to double their lead in the quarter of an hour: cross by Kostic, gored by Milik, Milinkovic saves himself with his fists. But it’s only the prelude: on the next corner kick, Milinkovic dramatically mistimes his exit for the second time, giving Milik the two-nil with a header. It’s a disastrous derby for Juric’s goalkeeper. Twenty minutes from the end, Toro plays the Sanabria card (for Seck), then Pellegri also enters. Toro scares Juventus at the end with a scissors kick from Sanabria. Luck is also missing.

