Miles Morales first appeared in the Ultimate Universe

Vampires have fully entered the life of young Miles Morales. After your spider sense is failing, Spider-Man is in more danger than ever, but that has not prevented him from continuing to confront his enemies as usual. Now, some vampire hunters have just appeared to help him and give him some tools to get out of the fight successfully. This is not the first time Spider-Man works alongside a character who acts as if he were his mentor, be it a Avenger o one X-Men.

Young Miles Morales transforms into an amazing deadly vampire slayer in the Marvel Universe

Iron Man was for many years Peter Parker’s guide through his early years as a hero when he was unaware of most of the world. This time Miles Morales has reunited with the young heroine who is receiving his own training: Blade’s daughter, Brielle Brooksalso known as Bloodline. Brielle is only sixteen years old and she has already had to come to light after a spell from Doctor Strange that hid it would disappear. Bloodline discovered it had more in common with Miles than with his father, but everyone will have to work together to save the world.

Miles Morales is really surprised that there are vampires in Brooklyn, although Blade assures him that it is a problem that is increasing. Even with all the stress he’s been under, Spider-Man he still wants to help the vampire hunting duo, since this is the place he protects on a daily basis. Miles Morales discovered that he had a power that he named Venom-Saber, and this is a perfect opportunity to use it. Blade appreciates your helpbut recognizes that Miles needs something special for this fight.

More than just a suit, Miles’ new suit has some extra tools exclusive just for hunting vampires. For example, his nets have been impregnated with holy water, a powerful weapon in the fight against vampires. Ancient magic is also part of this unique range of skills. However, Miles is currently struggling with his mental healthso facing a whole new generation of villains might not be the best thing for him. Blade gives Miles real tools to work with, which don’t rely on your Spider-Man powers and may be more useful than you think. The comic shows that he and Blade They won’t be face to face in this fight, but what Miles Morales needs that support more than ever at this moment.

The comic Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 It will be available next October 17.

