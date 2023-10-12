Although Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse has become one of the great successes of Marvel in 2023, the news that has surrounded the film since its premiere has not been entirely favorable for the company. After an article came out in which several animators denounced enormous exploitation during the production of the film, we now know that this latest installment barely reached theaters.

Through an Empire article, we have learned that the final scenes of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse in which the meeting of different variants of Spider-Man and the return of the Mancha were seen had been added to the film six weeks before its release, that is, with a month and a half of margin.

This may sound quite surprising, but it also makes a lot of sense in light of the news we mentioned earlier about the exploitation of the film’s workers. He delay more than a year of the film now makes much more sense, since it is most likely that by the time in which the film was originally going to be released it would not have even reached half of its production.

It also makes sense of the indefinite postponement of the last film in the trilogy, since, as stated in the article, Spider-Man: Beyond the Multiverse It had not even started production before the premiere of the second part of the saga starring Miles Morales. Now, it seems that Sony has learned its lesson and will take its time to work calmly and responsibly on the third installment of the saga.

