True Volley has never won in Italy. The Swedish Haak star of the Venetians

To some a lot and to some nothing. The Conegliano noticeboard is equipped like a supermarket counter two days before Christmas: just to stay in Italy 6 league titles, 6 Super Cups and 5 Italian Cups as well as a Champions League and two Club World Cups. At Vero Volley only one Cev Cup and a Challenge Cup. From every point of view (numerical and weight) there is no comparison between the two clubs. We are at 20 trophies for Daniele Santarelli’s Panthers (technical champion of Europe with Turkey and of the World with Serbia), against only 2 for Vero Volley which began its story in Monza and is now continuing it in Milan. A marked difference: on the one hand there are the Venetians who in the last decade have become a power in world volleyball, dominating in a stable manner at Italian level, with numerous championships and cups. On the other hand, another very economically solid club, which however has only appeared on the balcony of victory for two seasons and after last year’s (lost) finals (not by chance against Conegliano). But Daniele Santarelli, Conegliano coach, has different ideas: “All the trophies won don’t count. Everything will be reset and this will be a crackling start, between two of the strongest teams in the championship with incredible rosters. It will be a fascinating challenge with always the same desire to bring home the first trophy of the season, let’s see what will happen but I think the conditions are good. Anyone who knows me knows that I am never happy: I believe that both teams are not at the top: we need time for the athletes. The season it will be intense and long.”

directions

—

The first three days of the championship featured two healthy teams (with Novara third) and still undefeated, with Milan one point less than Conegliano after the tiebreak victory on Sunday against the other favorite Scandicci. But we have also seen teams that are not very continuous and show a game with breaks, as is normal with a delirious calendar like the one to which the players are forced (many athletes practically did not stop after the summer in the national team), but the The adrenaline that the first Cup of this year releases will make the match effervescent, there’s no doubt about it. It will also be the first match as a former player for Paola Egonu who returned from Istanbul to Milan in the summer. Paola is looking for her first trophy with the Allianz shirt, she who has already won this trophy 4 times: the first with Novara in 2017 and the other 3 with Conegliano. How much does Paola Egonu weigh in Milan’s gaming economy today? This is the question that many are asking considering that Egonu is already the best scorer of A-1 after 3 games, with 77 points in the bag, Isabelle Haak, the Swedish striker of Imoco is ninth in this ranking with just 53 balls put on the ground. Marco Gaspari, Allianz coach: “We start again with a prestigious trophy against the team that dominated. For us it is an honor to play this match: the hunger is great. The teams know little about each other, we will have to adapt during the match. I have a important roster, with a strong bench which, as seen with Scandicci, can change the match. You have to be able to manage physical tiredness well. Having a full stadium will be an extra emotional boost for all the girls. I believe that from this match we can start building to continue the season as best we can: we will play against the strongest team of recent years, we, like Milan, will do everything to dethrone them.”

October 28 – 06:02

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED