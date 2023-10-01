Without the Englishman, a physical and tactical pillar is missing and the coach is left with four men for three shirts. In the center one between Adli, Musah and Reijnders: here are the consequences for the midfielders

Marco Pasotto

1 October – MILAN

This time no, it’s not cramps like what happened against Newcastle. This time, when Loftus-Cheek left the San Siro lawn, it was clear to everyone that we were faced with a real problem and not just a bit of excess lactic acid. While waiting to understand more about recovery times, we need to make a virtue of necessity and start analyzing the situation without Ruben. Because it’s clear that he won’t be there on Wednesday in Dortmund. A very heavy absence, both for the Englishman’s European experience and because in a short time he has become one of the cornerstones of the new Milan. Pioli is wisely managing the rotations, which he uses a lot, but there are those who still remain a little more starter than the others. Like RLC.

Domino effect

Without him and without Krunic (besides obviously Bennacer), who will return after the break, the coach has four players left for three shirts. Few. In alphabetical order: Adli, Musah, Pobega, Reijnders. Three of these – Pobega is excluded – can play centrally, in front of the defence. Pioli’s reflections will start right from here, because from here the domino effect will be created on the two midfielders. The solution to continuity, since he has finally broken the ice and is gradually taking over the keys to the team, would obviously be Adli. Contraindications? In the Champions League, pace and intensity soar and Yacine is only now starting to become familiar with it. On the other hand, these were – in addition to the readings in the defensive phase which still need to be improved – the problems that relegated him to the margins of Pioli’s thoughts last season. The question the coach is therefore asking himself is: is Yacine ready for such a delicate role in a challenge of this level? If the answer is positive, the rest will follow: Musah, who is experiencing exponential growth in the space of a few appearances, right midfielder. Reijnders left midfielder.

options

As the coach himself made clear, the Dutchman is too valuable in a decentralized position to “force” him into a much more stuck role in the center of midfield. But, instead, what if Pioli’s fateful question – is Adli also ready for the Champions League? – gave a negative response, Tijjani could be diverted into the middle. What was also done, and well, in the final against Lazio. This would put Adli out of action (Pioli doesn’t see him as a midfielder) and the consequences would be inevitable: Musah centre-right, Pobega centre-left. The last available option is to centralize Musah. Something that Yunus has already done in the national team recently, and he also did with Pioli (well) in Cagliari. In this case, Pobega on the centre-right and Reijnders in his preferred position on the centre-left. Today at Milanello it’s a relaxing working day for those who played yesterday, tomorrow training is scheduled with which the coach will clarify his ideas on the best midfielder to line up in front of the Yellow Wall, the yellow wall of the Dortmund fans.

October 1st – 5.08pm

