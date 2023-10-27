Manager Zlatan could inspire the team, give the club a face and deal with the coach. Like Paolo Maldini did

The video of Stefano Pioli and his players parading through the Parc des Princes tunnel on their way to the changing rooms would have deserved to go viral. They stop in front of a specially set up screen and greet a sick child, connected from Italy. The boy, a Milan fan, waves hello to his heroes from his bed. In the concentrated and emotional minutes close to the match, the AC Milan fans found a beautiful moment to give a smile to those who are suffering. And instead, since the social media is what it is, the video of Pioli tripping over the masseur’s bag and rolling to the sideline went viral. An extra thorn in the difficult evening for the Rossoneri coach, who was unable to stop PSG as he would have liked.