Rossoneri with one man less since the 40th minute of the first half. The German was sent off after bringing down Kean outside the penalty area

Milan with ten men. Pioli’s team found themselves with one man less against Juve in the 40th minute of the first half. Malick Thiaw, a German central defender who up to that point was playing well, was sent off. Then the marking error and the card.

reconstruction

—

This is the dynamic: after taking advantage of a nice pass from Weah from the back, Kean took Thiaw’s time by running away down the right flank. At this point the center back held him for a few seconds, until he fell to the ground with him. No doubt for referee Mariani: direct red. In fact, if the former Schalke player had not knocked him down, Kean would have continued the race undisturbed towards Mirante. There were no opponents in his area, just meters of pitch. After the red card, Pioli brought Kalulu on for Pulisic. Thiaw was sent off at 0-0.

dogso

—

On the occasion of Thiaw’s expulsion, the so-called “Dogso” occurred, an acronym for “Denying Of Goal Scoring Opportunity”. Translated: denying the opportunity to score a goal. In common parlance it is the last man’s foul. For this condition to occur, these 4 points must be fulfilled:

1) The distance between the point where the infringement was committed and the goal must be close.

2) The general direction of the game action must be towards the goal.

3) The probability of maintaining or gaining control of the ball must be significantly high.

4) The position and number of defenders must be favorable to the attacker.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 9:50 pm)

