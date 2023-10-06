So far for the Nigerian no goals or assists (in 247 minutes). His mistake at the end weighs heavily on the match in Dortmund

Marco Pasotto

6 October – MILAN

Adli – this Adli – who heartens Chukwueze on social media, assuring him that his time will come, for those who have not been able to follow AC Milan’s events in the last four months it might seem like a candid camera. That is: the player who ended last season with the penultimate minutes among the Rossoneri’s outfield players (138′, with only Bakayoko worse than him) and who is now becoming a key player for Milan, consoles the most expensive purchase of the summer transfer market Milan fan. Paradoxical at the very least. “Your time will come my brother, he continues to work”, is Yacine’s dedication to Samu.

correspondence

—

As always in these cases, balance and patience are needed in judgments because we are only at October 5th. At the same time, however, as always happens in clubs like Milan, patience is not exactly the house’s specialty, because the house requires you to fight for high-profile goals. Like the Scudetto and maybe repeating last season’s Champions League run. This is why it would be a good idea for the running-in to take place as quickly as possible and for the highest-paid players to give a quick match to the company’s investment. In these hours on social media many people have published videos of Chukwueze in the magician version last year. What he is frantically trying to do at Milan, for now without success, are all things that Samu calmly has within his reach in his head and legs. Only at this moment the legs do not carry out what the head commands. A question of condition, rather than of tactical aspect, because the position on the right is the one that Samu likes.

clumsy

—

Of course, taking the Dortmund match into consideration, it is a bit difficult to blame the muscle tone, since only seventeen minutes had passed since his arrival. Yet Samu, when Leao freed him one-on-one in front of Kobel – minute number 86, the knockout blow on his feet and three vital points -, hesitated to the point of stumbling awkwardly at the moment of finishing. The yellow and black goalkeeper only had to place his body in front of the Nigerian to avert the danger. It must be said that Samu has never been a striker with a hail of goals, but his eye pleasantly falls on the last season spent at Vila-Real, where with the yellows he scored 13 goals in cups and championships (personal record ). For now, however, it still appears confusing, even if there is no shortage of help to his teammates in the defensive phase (he made a precious save in the second half in Dortmund). The problem is that here we are talking about a Milan incapable of scoring a goal in 180 minutes of the cup, incapable of capitalizing in any way on over thirty shots towards the opposing goals. We need alternatives, we need attackers who create numerical superiority and are clear in front of goal. We need to make sense of those 20 million plus 8 in bonuses which make him the most expensive deal in the Rossoneri’s latest market. In short, he needs to quickly improve numbers that see him at zero in goals and assists out of a total of 247 minutes on the pitch spread over eight appearances, of which two as a starter. He needs to raise an average rating which is currently the worst in the squad (5.64). In a nutshell: Samu needs to find the dazzling smile with which he presented himself at Milanello.

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 12:53)

