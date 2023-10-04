In a new episode of Bobo TV, Christian Vieri talked about Milan against Lazio. The main topic is Rafael Leao’s plays

In a new episode of BoboTV, Christian Vieri talked about the race the other day between the Milan and Lazio. The main theme is the play of the individuals and in particular of Rafael Leao. Here are his words.

"Leao is devastating: he wins matches alone. Milan won because he made the two bucks. For me he is uncontainable today, even more than last year because now he knows he is strong. And it's devastating. And so Milan won thanks to him. Yes, Pulisic scored with that half-error by the goalkeeper, but Leao created all the opportunities. Nowadays it's devastating, a player who changes the game at any moment, and we saw it the other day too. He will be inconsistent, maybe you see him less during the match, but when he has the ball and plays he is outside of all norms. If he's well, Milan wins matches: that's how I see it. All those who arrived were well done, but him and Theo… He scored two goals in front of goal. It's a good team, they signed players who played less, but if the number 10 is good you want to win games."