Between the two matches against the Campania team, the Rossoneri will have a journey of thirteen games in which the difficulty coefficient will be considerably lowered. A tempting opportunity to turn the corner and take back the lead

Michele Antonelli

31 October – MILAN

From Naples to Naples, from Maradona to San Siro. Three and a half months to rediscover identity and beliefs, but above all to plant the flag of the championship dream and overcome the first European obstacle. To arrive at the new year without losing sight of the objectives of the beginning of the season. The next few weeks for Milan will provide answers on several fronts, with a calendar that could wink in the championship. At least on paper, given the numerous direct clashes already archived.

path

So far, Milan have had the worst calendar among the big teams. The Rossoneri have already faced Roma, Inter, Lazio, Juve and Napoli in their first 10 Serie A matches, recording two victories against Roma and Lazio, a draw against Napoli and two defeats against Inter and Juventus. Falls arrived differently, but in both cases heavy due to lost points and missed answers. Overall, with the standings in hand, the balance is far from catastrophic: Pioli’s team is currently third, at 22 points, -1 behind Juve and -3 behind Inter. It is no coincidence that after the 2-2 draw at Maradona against Napoli the coach outlined the path: “We must continue to grow and improve, the level of our opponents in the league and in the Champions League is very high and we start with the ambition of win. For the scudetto we know that we are not alone, there are at least 3-4 teams of the highest level.” In short, work in progress. But to continue to cultivate ambition, there will be little room for missteps.

the calendar

The objective fact is that among the teams bidding for the Scudetto, Milan had the most complicated encounters in the first few days. The next commitments, in this sense, will be at least in theory a little easier. Until the return match against Napoli in February, the Rossoneri will have to face Udinese, Lecce, Fiorentina, Frosinone, Atalanta, Monza, Salernitana, Sassuolo, Empoli, Roma, Udinese again, Bologna and Frosinone again. Of these matches, 7 will be at home (including Fiorentina and Roma) and 6 away (including the match against Atalanta on 9 December).

Europe

In the middle, Europe. For Pioli, November and December will also be crucial to understand what the Rossoneri’s fate in the Champions League will be. Milan are now last in group F, with 2 points, behind Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund (both on 4) and PSG (in the lead with 6 points). On Tuesday 7 November there will be the match at San Siro against the French. On the 28th it will be the turn of the match against the Germans, again at home, while on the 13th December the Devil will fly to England to play against Newcastle. Enough to draw, in the next three and a half months, a fairly consistent balance of the current year. And outline objectives and prospects for the season. In the championship, but not only.

October 31st – 4.54pm

