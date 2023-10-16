Pioli for Juve is confident of recovering Kalulu, Krunic and Loftus-Cheek. Golden moment also for Pulisic, Chukwueze and Jovic need to be seen again

Marco Pasotto

16 October – MILAN

The breaks for the national teams. That is, a curse and a delight for the coaches who, especially for those who lead a big team (but not only), see the sports centers empty of their players. There is no “good” and “bad” when the national teams call. It is a set of factors that can align favorably as well as create evident damage. Upon their return, we can welcome back players who left healthy and returned injured, but also players who left depressed and returned revved up. A break can serve to refuel and reorganize ideas after a period of negative results, but also unpleasantly interrupt a virtuous circle. So, in the case of Milan, what is the situation like?

because stopping is good

—

Fingers crossed that everyone returns healthy, the positive aspect of this stop concerns the infirmary. At the moment, apart from the long-term patients Bennacer and Caldara, Kalulu, Krunic and Loftus-Cheek are recovering from physical problems. Pioli aims to have them back when the championship resumes, Sunday 22 October at San Siro against Juve. He made it clear himself and, even if the returns were unfortunately to be postponed by a few days, this week without matches will be useful to return to an almost complete squad. The break will also be good to recharge the batteries a bit (obviously excluding those who have been called up by the respective selections): Milan are coming not only from very tight weeks, but from a fairly complex calendar which has required a considerable psychophysical effort . So much so that Pioli left four days of rest.

because parking is bad

—

At the same time, when things work, run as they should and perhaps there is also the benevolent eye of good fortune, taking a break for a shift can – trivially – cause you to lose the rhythm. Victories like the one in Genoa, won not with good play but with competitive malice and that crazy finish, are rivers of adrenaline that remain in circulation and are useful for the following match. But playing after fifteen days, the effect risks softening.

nursery

—

Apart from the long-term patients Bennacer (we won’t talk about it before December) and Caldara (still at least a couple of months out, but the defender is still on the fringes of the sporting project), the good news is that in the last few hours they have left the area medical Kalulu (rectus femoris injury), Krunic (biceps femoris injury) and Loftus-Cheek (pubo-adductor distraction), to resume working with the athletic trainers. Certainly in all three cases there were serious absences. This year’s squad has been shortened in terms of numbers (24 outfield players) and finding yourself in a midfield without two elements means you already have a short blanket. Now, as always happens, Pioli prays that no unpleasant surprises arrive from the national teams (Okafor returned early from Switzerland due to a cut on his eyebrow arch, but there shouldn’t be any problems.

the fittest man

—

It would be easy to say Pulisic, who averages a goal every 142 minutes in the league, almost always scores heavy goals and has been magnificently reborn after his hardships in London. He also scored a great goal for the national team. It would also be easy to say the usual Leao, who lights up intermittently, but when he does he also lights up the whole of Milan. No, this time we’re going to fish behind the lines, because one of the secrets – which isn’t a secret – of this league leaders Milan is Tomori. Fik has returned to the levels of the championship year, and in fact has been called up to the national team again. The Rossoneri number 23 has regained confidence and above all has returned to raising the level of attention to the highest level. Precise in closing and climbing, in Genoa he was among the most attentive guardians of the fort in the last quarter of an hour of the match in which everything happened and it would have been easy to be less lucid. Between the Champions League and the championship, Milan have only conceded one goal in their last six games: a very important sign.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

the man to recover

—

There are actually two: Chukwueze and Jovic. The Nigerian should be the natural alternative to Pulisic, but not in the sense of a second line ready to take over. In the club’s idea, Samu would be the other half of the apple, with a view to a deluxe ballot on the right attacking flank. So far, none of this. The playing time was not short (292 minutes in total), yet the plate is crying. There were no goals or assists, but only a few isolated ideas. Jovic, on the other hand, is still above all looking for the best athletic condition. Against Genoa he made his debut as a starter, but he practically didn’t arrive if we exclude a returned volley and a good play on the attacking midfield. Basically, for the moment, the same problem as last year remains: there is no real alternative to Giroud.

October 16 – 1.46pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED