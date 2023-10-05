As with the one against Newcastle, the Devil comes out of the match against Borussia Dortmund with regret for the sensational missed opportunities

Marco Pasotto

5 October – MILAN

In a group that is starting to take shape – and it is not such a terrifying shape as it might have seemed on the day of the draws: PSG, for example, fell disastrously against the Newcastle team with whom AC Milan had taken aim -, the Devil risks continue the path chased by the ghost of regret. The problem isn’t all in the results – all in all the teams are closed within a three-point gap – but in the way in which the Rossoneri find themselves at 2nd in the standings. Two nil to zero, a result that provides clear reflections: the defensive performance is worth the Champions League, the attacking phase at the moment really isn’t.

concreteness

—

In short, it shouldn’t become the group of regrets but now it’s difficult not to have them thinking back to the 25 shots aimed in vain towards Newcastle’s goal and the three capital chances thrown down the toilet in Dortmund. In reality, in front of the home Yellow Wall, Milan were not particularly good – in fact, rather clumsy -, yet they were able to create three clear goals against one. Looking at it from a certain angle, it may well be good news, but in a group like the Champions League, concreteness is needed above all. Giroud, Pulisic, Chukwueze: these are the names to underline with the blue pencil under the goal. Among other things, mistakes occurred in three very different moments of the match – minutes 38, 54 and 86 – proving that when Milan accelerates, it is potentially lethal.

hands in hair

—

Yes, the problem is that “potentially”. From the endless list of chances against Newcastle to the waste of Dortmund, there is already more than one fan who has turned into an oracle: mistakes that we will pay dearly for. In the first half the guilty conscience lies entirely with Giroud, who finds one of the best balls possible given his characteristics at his feet. Except that a little Hernandez hinders him, a little he probably thinks he’s offside, and the one-on-one touch in the heart of the area with Kobel ends up incredibly high. Hands understandably in the hair. At the beginning of the second half it was Pulisic’s turn. In this case the mistake is less dramatic, but when Captain America turns around – and he does it very well – freeing himself from the marking, he has all the mirror at his disposal. Result: right foot into Kobel’s arms a few steps from the goal. The gallery of errors is completed by Chukwueze, with the aggravating circumstance that the Nigerian had only been on for seventeen minutes. Yet his fresh legs did not prevent him from stumbling when, served magnificently by Leao, he also found himself all alone like Giroud in front of Kobel. Nothing to do: left foot soft as pudding. Pioli violently threw a bottle on the ground, but we suspect that he would have willingly thrown it at him then and there. Also because there were four minutes left until the ninetieth minute. At the end of the match, the coach murmured a diplomatic “pity” about the missed goals, while Leao stuck the knife in the wound: “Are we happy with the draw? Absolutely not, we are disappointed. Against Newcastle we controlled the match, created chances, but without scoring Today we controlled and created many opportunities, for what we did we should have come away with the three points.”

October 5 – 9.55am

