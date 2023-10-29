The Rossoneri beat Vismara 2-1 and catch Inter at the top on 20 points

The super derby continues at the top of the Primavera championship. Simmelhack’s flash in the photo finish gives Abate’s Milan three golden points against Sampdoria. At Vismara, the Rossoneri scored and wasted, but in the end they won 2-1 in full injury time and tied Inter to first place in the standings, with 20 points. Curiosity: just a few hours ago, the Nerazzurri had also beaten Bologna in the last assault.

THE GUIZZO OF NSIALA

After the 0-0 draw against Roma a week ago and the defeat in the Youth League against PSG (first defeat of the season), Abate’s boys take little time to make it clear that their intention is to return to winning ways. Time to serve and Sia already has the opening ball on the right after 10 seconds. The striker’s shot grazes the post, but the Rossoneri’s celebration is only postponed. Nsiala scored the 1-0 in the scrum, after about ten minutes: the defender swooped in on Scardigno’s rebound from Scotti’s shot and brought his forward. Sampdoria, crushed at the start, went out in the second half of the first half: for Bartoccioni, the dangers came above all from the Pozzato-Lemina axis.

QUICK AND RESPONSE

The start of the second half follows the first half. After a handful of minutes, the Rossoneri had a great chance to double their lead on the counterattack. Sia reaches the conclusion but lacks an angle, Scardigno saves and Zeroli doesn’t find the right touch on the rebound from the Sampdoria goalkeeper. Sampdoria struggled to get going again, the Devil was always dangerous on the flanks: around the hour mark, Scotti came close to scoring with a nice diagonal right-footed shot. The striker himself, who signed up to the club with his first pro contract at the beginning of October, has another double chance on his feet a few minutes later: Scardigno first deflects it onto the post, then saves again on the plate and saves the result. A quarter of an hour from the end, Sassarini’s team found the equalizer: Lemina launched, Leonardi slipped into the Rossoneri defense and scored the 1-1 as a top-class attacker. It seems like the point of the match, but Milan isn’t there and dives forward again to take the win. In full recovery, the substitute Simmelhack found the winning touch in the scrum, taking advantage of Simic’s pass from Sala’s cross for his first Italian centre. Abate’s Baby Devils take a risk, but are back in the lead: the derby with Inter has just begun.