The Rossoneri make a turnover after the away match in the Champions League: the Nigerian, heartened by Yacine on Instagram after the missed goals in Dortmund, must regain confidence

6 October – MILAN

Dortmund airport timetables dictated Milan’s schedule: no flights on the track after 11.30pm, when the match at Signal Iduna Park had only finished half an hour ago. The team took off yesterday morning and landed in Milanello and carried out light training. The lineup will be decided today, at the final stage.

Some choices are already conceivable and lead to a change by department. In defense: Florenzi will start with a rest session for Calabria. In the middle: Adli again as director with two of Pobega, Musah and Reijnders on the sides. Yacine, after his debut in the Champions League, confirmed himself as a locker room man. On his Instagram profile he publicly encouraged Chukwueze: “Your time will come my brother, he continues to work”. Here we are in Chukwu: the most expensive purchase of the AC Milan summer, 20 million like Reijnders and Musah but also another eight easy bonuses, was also the most disappointing of the European trip. Two errors in front of goal: the first when he rotated the shot too much, but he did well to reach the conclusion at the end of a personal action on the wing. The second could instead have been the ball of the match: one hesitation too many and here is Kobel who stops it easily on the way out.

The elusive dribbler admired in La Liga has yet to impress for the Rossoneri. Milan did not choose him as a simple alternative to Pulisic, but as a one-on-one talent who should have made the difference in the flank opposite to that of Leao: he should have balanced the weights of a team that with Rafa inevitably leans to the left. A good way to unlock him will be to renew his trust immediately, with a starting shirt in Genoa.

