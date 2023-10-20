Antonio Nocerino, Rossoneri midfielder, recalled the Scudetto match between Milan and Juventus with Muntari’s famous goal

Only a few days left until Milan-Juventus. Antonio Nocerino, the Rossoneri midfielder, recalled the Scudetto challenge from way back in 2011/12. In that match, which ended 1-1, Nocerino unlocked the match and then recovered it from Matri’s goal. The midfielder recalled the phantom goal of Muntari of that February. Here are his words to Cronache di Spogliatoio.

On Muntari’s ghost goal: “We lost that Scudetto. Aside from Muntari’s goal, we were fools. We could have done more. Of course, if we had won against Juve we would have killed them mentally.”