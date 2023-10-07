The story begins on 18 July 2005. Milan’s headquarters are still in via Turati, Carlo Ancelotti is on the bench and the team has just returned from the disappointment of Istanbul. President Silvio Berlusconi puts 25 million on the table to restart, snatching Gilardino from Parma after a long negotiation. “This club fascinates me, it is the strongest club ever” were the words of the attacker upon signing the five-year contract with the Rossoneri. “There are great players here, it’s a fantastic stage. These are things where you need a lot of patience, we waited for the right moment and it has arrived.” Adriano Galliani accompanies him to the interview with the press and does not spare the joke: “Give up everything? I would have thought about it starting tomorrow, but at this point it’s useless to think about it because we have Gilardino”.