The Rossoneri want to achieve their third victory in a row, while Sarri’s team aims to confirm their position after beating Torino

Big match at San Siro. Milan hosts Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio, fresh from the victory against Torino in the last match but from a difficult start to the season. The referee will be Davide Massa. It will be Milan-Lazio of his career: the first, dating back to 20 September 2016, was won by the Rossoneri 2-0. Vecchi and Perrotti will be those in attendance. Appointment at 6pm at San Siro.

Milan here

—

The Rossoneri got back on track after the defeat in the derby. Two victories in the last rounds against Verona and Cagliari, where mainly the second lines played. Adli convinced as a playmaker, Okafor scored, Musah played full-strength and then drew applause. The starters will return against Lazio, starting with Leao.

here Lazio

—

Uphill start for Lazio. He won against Torino in the last round, but lost three games out of six (two wins, one draw). The last Milan-Lazio at San Siro did not go well for the Biancocelesti: 2-0 for the Rossoneri with a Eurogoal from Theo. Lazio wants to intervene the route.

where to see it

—

Milan-Lazio will be visible live and exclusively on Dazn, or also on Sky Sport on the Zona Dazn channel. Kick-off at 6pm.

September 30 – 07:24

