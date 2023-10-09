The Giroud goalkeeper craze is also popular among teammates and exes. The latest is Ibrahimovic, who joked about the number 9 and made an appeal to Milan

The images of Olivier Giroud in the role of AC Milan goalkeeper are very popular and fans and former teammates are having fun on social media. The striker was forced to move between the posts after Maignan’s dismissal last Saturday against Genoa, also making a great save. Former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic expressed himself in this regard and commented on the incident as follows: “It’s never late to find your true position” wrote the former Rossoneri striker to the man who was his partner for the past few years of department. As if that wasn’t enough, Ibra sent a message to Milan asking them to make a goalkeeper shirt with the Frenchman’s name and the number 9. No sooner said than done. The Rossoneri club responded to the call and has already sent it to the sender.