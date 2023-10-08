Last night at 8.45pm Stefano Pioli’s Milan faced Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa at the Marassi…

Last night at 8.45pm Milan Of Stefano Pioli he addressed the Marassi Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa, in the match valid for the eighth day of the Serie A championship. Among the special guests of the Rossoneri world, he appeared in the stands Kanye Westex-husband of Kim Kardashian.

MILAN, WHAT GUESTS

—

At the end of the game, Rafael Leao, the AC Milan star took advantage of the opportunity to take a souvenir photo together with the American rapper. Also Kim, she appears to be a Milan fan. Last night the American model and actress posted photos of her wearing Rossoneri shirts in her Instagram stories. The Milan world therefore has two new international fans.

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 1:31 pm)

