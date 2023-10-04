Pioli’s team never struggles against Borussia, grows at a distance and wastes some good opportunities in the final. The match against PSG will take place on 25 October

From our correspondent Alessandra Gozzini

4 October – Dortmund (Germany)

Pioli had asked for intensity and quality, Terzic for more courage. Milan followed the instructions halfway through, playing a first half that was too timid (the centrals did well), in which they relied above all on Leao’s creativity; better in the second half, albeit with another series of wasted opportunities. It happened like in their European debut: the Rossoneri had hit Newcastle’s English wall (0-0), this time Borussia’s yellow one. With the victory of Tonali’s team over PSG, the group standings remain short: in the next match in Paris, 25 October, three points will need to be added.

the Milan match

—

The Rossoneri lineup was as announced, with a midfield of substance (Musah-Pobega as midfielders) and Reijnders moved to control. Emre Can reappears in the middle of the opponents. Milan made the first attack with Reijnders throwing deep for Pobega: it was up to him to take the first shot, Hummels saved. The German response is entrusted to Mallen’s (but imprecise) volley. Just over a quarter of an hour had passed when Leao entered the scene: the action began at speed, reminiscent of the one in Naples which led to Giroud’s goal. Here Rafa earns much less: a warning to Schlotterbeck, who knocks him out with a clear foul, the only solution to stop the Rossoneri’s decline in number 10. And another yellow immediately goes to Emre Can, for a foul on Giroud. Then Borussia dominates: Malen almost hits the post, Fullkrug tries following an error from Calabria, Brandt with a bicycle kick from the center of the area, another shot on target from Bensebaini. In the midst of so much yellow, the most dangerous opportunity came from Giroud who blocked Theo in front of goal and raised it over the crossbar. Not even Theo, from an action born from another sprint by Leao, manages to get on target.

the final belongs to Milan

—

Rossoneri also had the first chance of the second half with Pulisic, dangerous for the first time: he crashed into Kobel. And first substitution, Adli for Pobega with Reijnders returning to the left. After an hour the team takes more courage and Pioli launches Florenzi, Okafor and Chukwueze together for Calabria, Pulisic and Giroud (the last two inconclusive). Then a good shot from Borussia substitute Bynoe-Gittens. To which Theo’s header responds, following Leao’s cross to close a free-kick. Now it’s Milan that leads the assault: a double attempt by Chukwueze continues the Rossoneri’s tally of chances. The match lights up towards the end: chances, more speed, more involved support. But it’s not enough to break the scoreless tie. Which in light of the facts is once again a tight fit for Milan.

Group F

SquadrePunti

Newcastle4

Paris Saint-Germain3

Milan2

Borussia Dortmund1

October 4, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 00:46)

