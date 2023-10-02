The driver and passenger of the motorbike were also slightly injured. It was impossible for the motorcyclist to avoid the accident

October 2, 2023

The accident occurred on Saturday 30 September in Milan, along Viale Jenner.

The dynamics already seems clear, the pedestrian it would have crossed the expressway running, most likely after getting off the bus. Having rushed across – and without checking the road – avoiding the impact was impossible for the 54-year-old motorcyclist riding his Harley Davidson.

After the collision, the 61-year-old was hit thrown onto the asphalt, banging his head violently and reporting serious injuries. At this moment man is in coma in the intensive care unit of the Niguarda hospital.

The motorcyclist and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, They did not suffer any particular injuries following the accident.

Opening image: The Day