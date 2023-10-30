The deputy prime minister and the minister of public administration will be accompanied by the governor of Piedmont Cirio and the mayor of Turin Lo Russo. The facility could host the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge races at the 2026 Olympics

The appointment is tomorrow at 1pm at the bobsled track in Cesana, in the province of Turin. Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and the Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo will arrive for an inspection in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games, accompanied by the President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo. The track could in fact host the bobsled, skeleton and luge races of the Olympics. Also welcoming them were the regional councilor for Sport Fabrizio Ricca, the leaders of the XX Marzo Foundation, which is responsible for managing the sports facilities of the 2006 Turin Winter Games, and the mayors of the area.

he file

—

During the visit, on the day in which Deputy Prime Minister Tajani will be in Turin to chair the first meeting of the Border Cooperation Committee with France, the dossier on the recovery of the runway drawn up by the XX marzo Foundation will be illustrated to government representatives, with the evaluation positive from the Polytechnic of Turin, currently being examined by Simico (Milan-Cortina infrastructure company) in view of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

October 30 – 10.02pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED