Ultimately it’s all déjà-vu. Already last spring, in fact, the world of fan tokens had proven extremely useful to its community regarding stadium tickets, even the most requested ones. The platform had ignited the enthusiasm of the fans when, in the mad rush to get a ticket for the derby in the semi-final of the Champions League, it had guaranteed a limited number of fans a fast track metaphorically paved with gold. Now, on the Milan side, the topic is back in the news for the same stage.

Gigio’s return

The question is very simple. Once again, the practice repeats itself. The match in question is AC Milan-PSG on 7 November, the fourth day of the group stage. For those who have not subscribed to the three Guseppe Meazza matches, in fact, the same shortcut is ready to reopen on the occasion of the visit to San Siro by Gianluigi Donnarumma and his companions: Socios has in fact communicated to all its followers that the tickets in exclusive presale for the match against Paris Saint-Germain they will be available while stocks last for anyone with at least five AC Milan fan tokens in their wallet, the virtual wallet. The enthusiasm of the fans of Stefano Pioli’s team is therefore obvious.