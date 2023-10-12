The Rossoneri “debut” on 31 May 2022, strong decisions such as the dismissal of Maldini and the turning point in the negotiations. He wants a team at the top of Europe: he focuses on the link between sport and entertainment. And now the system

Luca Bianchin

12 October – MILAN

That’s half of a thousand. Days. Gerry Cardinale entered the Milan universe on May 31, 2022: “RedBird and Elliott have announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition by RedBird of the Associazione Calcio Milan”. It feels like going back a year and a half. Looks, questions, issues: who is the man who founded RedBird? First information in the articles of the time: “he is passionate about rowing”, “he has invested in sport for decades”, “he is among the 500 most influential people in America” ​​(here it is again, the number).

Five hundred days later, we know more because Cardinale lived two AC Milan lives in one. The first lasted for the first year, in which GC was shy, deliberately out of the way, at the cost of fueling doubts about the link with Elliott. Since the summer, he has changed gear and approach. Maldini’s dismissal – clear, in line with a certain stereotype of the American manager who is not afraid of sudden decisions – opened a phase B, in which Cardinale is more of a protagonist in the life of the club, he goes to the matches, he also offers himself as a reference for the owners of the other Serie A clubs.

a fashion club

—

Milan, for sure, has changed with him. “Revolution”, many people said, everyone. “Innovation,” RedBird and Milan corrected. Does this make sense. Milan is certainly going down its own path and has brought a new way of playing football to Italy. The great distinctive feature is the link between sport, media and entertainment. RedBird immediately entered into a partnership with Yes, the regional TV network of the New York Yankees, and from day one has had Main Street Advisors among its investors in the club, a fund in which LeBron James owns shares. Since January, the Rossoneri board of directors has included Randy Levine, president of the Yankees, who has been linked to Cardinale for decades, and over the months collaborations have been made official with Off White, a symbolic brand of generation Z, Warner Bros Discovery, New Era (caps) and Rocket League (video game). Young, innovative brands. “Let’s shake up Milan a bit – said Cardinale at the beginning of his adventure -. For me they are a sleeping giant”.

values

—

The giant, more or less sleepwalking, moves like this. Off the pitch he has chosen clear values ​​with which to identify – the third shirt is a symbol of inclusiveness – and on the pitch he is first in the standings with his own rules. Cardinale eliminated the figure of the sporting director and made it clear that Milan’s objective is to be constantly at a high level – let’s always say in the Champions League – without putting the budget at risk to chase transfer dreams. Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada, key men of the new direction, sold Sandro Tonali in the face of Newcastle’s great offer and rebuilt the team, with the (hyper-debated) data revolution. Zelus, an analytics company, and “Mr. Moneyball” Billy Beane give their opinion on the players to acquire and within the club there are analysts who work on market-related data. This too is not common in Serie A.

usa

—

The symbolic purchase is Tijjani Reijnders: promoted by data, paid 20 million, a player with a low salary and growing performances. Ideal for becoming a mainstay and/or being resold at a (much) higher price in two or three years. The cover man, however, is Christian Pulisic, symbol of the link with the United States. Milan in the States has 43 million fans (Nielsen data) and according to YouGov it is the best-known Italian football brand in the country. At Yankee Stadium, simply one of the two most famous venues in the States, there was a Milan Night in September and the team played three games in the summer between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The direction is very clear: to make Milan a fashion brand in Italy and around the world, in particular in the States which will host the World Cup in 2026 with Canada and Mexico. Cardinale can probably still walk around Milan without being recognized but he has the potential to impact the future of Serie A like few others. He will try in the next 500 days.

Stadium

—

Milan’s future revolves around the stadium. The stadium is RedBird’s priority, the stadium will influence the future budget for better or worse. AC Milan are focusing on the San Francesco area in San Donato, with the idea of ​​starting construction in 2025 and playing their first match in the 2028-29 season. “The AC Milan stadium will be an unrepeatable opportunity for the city – Francesco Squeri, mayor of San Donato, said in an exclusive interview with ‘Il Cittadino -. A lot of work will need to be done on roads and mobility.’ So now there is room for the project, bureaucracy and politics, between choices and permits to be obtained. Milan will decide on the external and internal appearance of the stadium in the coming months with Manica and Caa Icon, the international excellences chosen for the project, but something can be anticipated. Meanwhile, the structure of the stadium. The shape of the system is to be defined but at the moment we are moving towards an oval rectangle, with long squared sides and rounded curves. And, speaking of curves, the grandstands will be very close together and as vertical as possible. More or less like the 38 degrees inclination of the Yellow Wall in Dortmund? More or less, while by law it will be impossible to reach the vertical slopes of the third ring of San Siro.

verticality

—

“There are five rendering hypotheses proposed by Manica,” Giuseppe Cassinari, honorary president of SportLifeCity, told Radio Rossonera yesterday. It will be decided soon but it has already been decided that all sectors will have spaces for disabled people, in San Siro limited to some areas of the stadium, and inside there will be the classic corridors of an international facility with restaurants and shops. The roof will not cover the pitch and the pitch will not be retractable. The management of the area in which the stadium will be built is also very interesting. In addition to the store, museum, new headquarters and hotel, there will almost certainly be a 3-4,000 seat theater arena, designed to host concerts and theater shows. For Milan, it is another novelty.

October 12 – 11:07

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED