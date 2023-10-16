The Algerian, fresh from right knee surgery, should return to the field between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, but in the meantime he has returned to the pitch

Good news for Milan. Ismail Bennacer returned to training at Milanello earlier than expected. He will carry out a personalized program, but in the meantime he has set foot on the sports center field again. The Algerian, we remember, has been out of action for five months due to surgery on his right knee. His last match dates back to May 6 against Lazio at San Siro, where he also scored a goal in the 2-0 win.

Bennacer will obviously follow a personalized training program, but in the meantime he has returned to the field a few weeks earlier than expected. For complete recovery he will have to wait some more time, perhaps at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, but in the meantime he is back on the field. Having arrived at Milan in 2019, last year he played 40 games in all competitions, scoring 3 goals.