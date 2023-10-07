Only one goal (Loftus-Cheek in Cagliari) and two assists came from the midfield, which still remains the flagship of the latest transfer window. Half of the entire offensive production comes from the feet of Leao and Giroud

Marco Pasotto

7 October – MILAN

We start again from those 39 shots in two games – yes, that’s 39 between Newcastle and Dortmund – which look a bit like barking at the moon. He also starts again from the unpleasant negative record of four consecutive matches in the Champions League without the slightest sign of a goal: a record because it had never happened in Milan’s history (including the Champions Cup). We’re already starting from here because, even if things are fortunately better in the league – Milan have the third attack of the tournament – producing a lot and scoring little (or nothing) is physically and certainly mentally expensive too.

relationship

—

The basic problem is that Milan in front of goal is strictly dependent on their guiding lights Leao and Giroud. Rafa and Oly combined account for 7 of the team’s 15 goals overall. The ratio in terms of assists is even more drastic: they put together 6 out of 10 total. On the one hand, everything flows: attackers are paid to score and also to score. The problem is that when the matter is handled mostly by the usual suspects, when for some reason they are missing, it can become a problem. At Milanello the issue that particularly stands out is the almost zero contribution from the midfield. Obviously we are talking about goals, because there is nothing to object to the rest, on the contrary: it was above all the additions of Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders (Musah also did very well, in perspective) that changed the face of the Devil. A different face, more beautiful, certainly more functional and incisive. In a nutshell: the sale of Tonali, which seemed like an epochal misfortune to the fans, was paradoxically the key to finding a decidedly improved midfield.

impact

—

However, as we were saying, the problem of scoring remains. And here the plate cries. Goals: one, that of Loftus-Cheek in Cagliari. Assists: two (and here, from a certain point of view, the figure is even worse), one from Loftus and one from Reijnders. All others not received in these boxes. Furthermore, the Dutchman is probably the midfielder with the greatest positive impact of all the new signings, but with the worst performance in front of goal. The last mistake was the shot that went out in Dortmund from an excellent position after Chukwueze’s huge mistake, but throughout the season there were two or three other red-stickers. Tijjani, a very balanced, thoughtful and lucid player in managing the double phase, when he sees the goal he evidently loses all that lucidity and wastes delicious opportunities. While waiting for Jovic and Chukwueze to unblock themselves, in short, it wouldn’t be bad if a few more signs in front of goal also came from the midfield.

October 7 – 1.20pm

