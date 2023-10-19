This partnership brings together two major international brands that stand out for their deep commitment to innovation. AC Milan, as an iconic football club with a rich historical-sporting heritage, has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to contemporary international audiences. In parallel, Corpay excels in providing innovative solutions that effectively address the myriad challenges posed to businesses and organizations subject to foreign exchange market volatility.

Michael Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer at AC Milan: “We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Corpay. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and aligns perfectly with our vision of providing the best experiences to our fans around the world.”

Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, commented: “Corpay Cross-Border is extremely honored to have been appointed Official Commercial FX Partner of AC Milan. This is another significant stage for Corpay and for its presence in Italy and in the world of sport. With a particular focus on growing the Corpay brand, together with our corporate payments and foreign exchange solutions teams, we are excited by the opportunity to partner with one of the most successful football clubs in the history of football.” Tonali, sporting offense? Milan’s position >>>

October 19, 2023 (changed October 19, 2023 | 11:10)

