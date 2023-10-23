After Tomori and Maignan, Thiaw was also added, sent off against Juve: he will miss Napoli. Situation made worse by Theo’s 5 yellows in just 7 appearances

Marco Pasotto

23 October – MILAN

More than red and black, they are red. Red like the cards that are waved before the eyes of Pioli’s men. With Thiaw’s match against Juventus, Milan reached three and for only the ninth matchday we can certainly say that there is an unpleasant abundance. Of course, different dynamics, but the fact remains. The defendants: Tomori in the third matchday against Roma, Maignan in the eighth against Genoa and Thiaw this time. Ah, there is also the long series of atrocities of Hernandez, who never received a red card during matches but managed the feat – so to speak – of collecting five yellow cards in seven appearances, most of which for protests, avoidable by definition.

distance

—

Thiaw probably saw himself lost with Juventus. Kean made a movement on him that sent him into confusion, he lost grip and orientation and he saw the Italian national flying away towards Mirante. The distance from the goal was not that small and it was probably this that induced the German to cling to his opponent with all his strength, throwing him to the ground. What Malick, however, failed to evaluate was the absence of companions in the close surroundings: Kean would have fled alone, appearing face to face with Mirante. Direct red, goodbye Naples but above all goodbye Juve. Because it’s one thing to leave your teammates with ten men in the 80th minute, but another when the first half hasn’t finished yet. A great shame for Milan and obviously for him, who up until that point was doing well.

importance

—

With Juve there was no Maignan between the posts, and here too it is the result of an expulsion. Just rewind the tape of a single day, returning to Marassi for the match against Genoa and to a crazy end of the match with Mike who comes out of the area in an avalanche on Ekuban and is then nailed by the VAR review. Also in this case a red direct. Tomori, however, collected two yellows at the Olimpico against Roma. The first, which perhaps can also be discussed, in the first half (19′), the second in the second half (61′). It had been a rather big problem because the Giallorossi, who were two goals down, had obviously regained strength, even scoring a goal in added time. In short, an expulsion that could have been very costly, considering the importance of that victory. This time, however, the price was paid in full. Three sent off and one suspended for multiple yellow cards in nine matchdays: stronger nerves are recommended at Milanello and it’s not just a matter of this year: starting from the 2018-19 season, only Sassuolo and Fiorentina have received more direct red cards (15 ) compared to Milan (14) in the league.

October 23 – 11.18am

