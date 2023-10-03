After being hit, the 61-year-old hit his head violently. Two days later he died

October 3, 2023

On Saturday evening he was hit by a motorbike in Viale Jenner in Milan and the man was immediately in good condition criticisms. After two days in a coma he passed away yesterday.

After the accident they immediately arrived on site two ambulances, a medical vehicle and the local police to understand the dynamics of what happened.

According to the first reconstruction of the facts, it seems that the motorcyclist – a 53-year-old driving a Harley Davidson 883 – was unable to dodge the 61-year-old given that the latter he had suddenly sprung from behind a 90 bus. The victim was not on the pedestrian crossing.

Although the accident occurred at low speed, the 61-year-old crashed violently against the motorbike and then fell disastrously to the ground.

Opening image: La Presse