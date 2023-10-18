The accident occurred in the early afternoon yesterday, around 3pm, at the intersection of via Solari and via Stendhal

October 18, 2023

Yesterday afternoon around 3pm, in Milan, Yet another accident has occurred with serious consequences.

A young 25-year-old woman was rushed to San Carlo hospital in critical condition following an accident that occurred in via Solarinear number 46. The girl was involved in a motorcycle accident driven by a 34 year old man.

The impact was violent, so much so that the cyclist was thrown about six meters away, suffering a head injury and wounds to an arm. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the Polyclinic under yellow code. Also in this case, rescuers found a head injury and injuries to an arm.

The dynamics



According to the first reconstruction of the facts, the motorbike he was coming from Piazza del Rosario and was walking along Via Solari in the direction of Piazza Napoli. When the accident occurred, at the intersection with Via Stendhal, the motorbike collided with the bicycle coming from via Tortona. It will be essential to understand, to shed light on responsibilities, which of the two went through the red light.

Opening image: Leggo.it

