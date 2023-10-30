The fight for supremacy is complicated by a series of physical problems that shorten the Rossoneri’s lead. In Naples the Rossoneri were forced to close the match with Hernandez in the middle

Marco Pasotto

30 October – MILAN

Causality, of course, in situations like these is far from an exact science. If it were, coaches would always know what the best moves to make are. However, undoubtedly, if we wanted to follow this type of reasoning, a cause-effect relationship could also be assigned to Napoli’s two goals. The effect: Pellegrino got the wrong timing and methods of opposition to Politano’s personal action, who then fired violently over Maignan’s arm, putting Napoli back on track. Romero, however, made a mistake in generating a foul on Zielinski in that position. The cause: Pellegrino and Romero, if everything had gone smoothly, should not have been on the pitch at those moments. They were there because Kalulu and Pulisic had recently settled in the infirmary. So here it is, the flaw – or in any case, one of the flaw – that is weighing down Milan’s progress in this first part of the season.

hot topic

—

On the eve of the match against Juve, Pioli had said that “since the beginning of the season we have had four muscle injuries: if we continued with this average – basically one a month, is what the coach intended – it would be exceptional”. Yes, because the infirmary has unfortunately been a very hot topic for years at Milanello, and this season sadly seems to be no exception. In fact, the coach admitted yesterday in Maradona’s belly: “Injuries are the real sore point.” Yes, there is no point in hiding and on the other hand it would be impossible to do so at the end of a match in which the emergency went so far out of scale as to force the coach to make the debut of a player (Pellegrino) who – by the coach’s own admission – would not be still ready for certain stages, and to deploy Hernandez centrally because Pellegrino himself, who came on in place of the injured Kalulu, was unable to finish the match due to a physical problem. Diagnosis? For now there is Pioli’s: “For Kalulu it’s not clear if it’s a bruise or a strain on the quadriceps, while Pellegrino suffered a very bad ankle sprain.” But that’s not all: during the interval, Pulisic – the best, together with Giroud, in the first half – also remained in the locker room due to a “flexor strain, it was useless to risk it and he too agreed”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

rain and hail

—

The gem, if we want to call it that, is the reflection on Kalulu: “He wouldn’t have played if Kjaer had been well”. Here, these are the conditions in which Milan and their coach found themselves in one of the most complicated away games of the entire season. Yes, because in recent years if it rains in Milanello, it can always hail. And so the problems in defense have increased dramatically with Thiaw’s disqualification and Kjaer’s fatigue in the last few hours. Nothing serious for the Dane, but enough to remove him from the squad and induce Pioli to take a risk with Kalulu, who is not at his best. A risk that in fact he did not pay. Milan yesterday showed up at the Maradona with six injured players: the long-term patients Bennacer and Caldara, two others whose recovery will not be quick (Sportiello and Chukwueze), a question mark on the short-term future (Loftus-Cheek) and a knockout of the last hour (Kjaer). It is clear that with a squad that has 24 movement elements, having 5 of these out of play shortens the deck quite a bit. Especially if bad luck hits one department in particular. The seasonal numbers say that up until the eve of the match in Naples, the Rossoneri infirmary counted 12 different events (i.e. considering the players who missed at least one match, and without counting Bennacer, whose stoppage dates back to last year), 9 of the which are muscular in nature. Some more serious with injuries, others simple fatigue like Kjaer’s. Now we need to understand what will become of Kalulu, Pulisic and Pellegrino, who left the scene prematurely in Naples. The good news is that this week will be one of the few without midweek commitments.

October 30 – 11.27am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED