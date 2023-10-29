Mike Pence, who was Donald Trump’s vice president between 2016 and 2020, has withdrawn from the electoral campaign to become the Republican candidate for president of the United States in the 2024 elections. He announced it on Saturday evening at a private event in Las Vegas. “I came here to say I understand this is not my time,” Pence said. “So after much prayer and reflection I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today.”

Pence, who is 64, had not yet managed to reach enough donors to participate in the first televised debate between conservatives. On October 15, his campaign organization published the fundraising results for the third quarter of this year: 620 thousand dollars in debt and only 1.2 million dollars in cash on hand, largely insufficient to continue supporting the candidacy until to 2024. “I’m leaving the campaign, but I promise you that I will never give up the fight for conservative values ​​and I will never stop fighting for the election of principled Republican leaders in every office in the country,” he said.

Pence defines himself as “Christian, conservative and republican, in that order”: he is strongly anti-abortion, against the expansion of rights to LGBTQ+ people and in favor of a strong reduction in public spending. In recent months there has been talk about him above all because, after having been one of Trump’s most faithful supporters for years, he is one of the main witnesses who led to the indictment of the former president for conspiracy against the United States and against the rights of citizens.

He had decided to run for president after his relationship with Trump had significantly deteriorated, but his electoral campaign had started in a tiring and unconvincing way, also because Pence had not wanted to seek direct confrontation with Trump, who continues to have the largest following among Republican voters. In recent months he had reiterated several times the role he had in the defense of the Constitution, but he had never dwelt too much on what happened during the attack on Congress.

