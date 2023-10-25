Louisiana Republican Congressman Mike Johnson has been elected speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Johnson was the fourth Republican candidate for the position in two weeks, and he is the only one to have brought together lawmakers from his party, which has long been grappling with deep divisions.

Even before Wednesday’s vote in the House, where Republicans have the majority, Johnson seemed to enjoy greater support from his party’s lawmakers than the three previous candidates. In the vote he finally obtained all the votes of the Republican deputies present, 220. The candidate supported by the Democrats, Hakeem Jeffries, obtained 209.

Johnson’s election, which came after intense debates within the party, will allow the Chamber to start functioning again, at a very complicated moment for both domestic and international politics.

The US House had been without a speaker, a sort of president, since last October 3, when the previous one, Kevin McCarthy, was removed from office, accused by the Republicans of having collaborated with the Democrats to avoid the closure of federal activities (the so-called shutdown ). Since then, despite having a majority, the Party had not managed to elect a new one.

Following the removal of McCarthy, the Republicans had chosen Steve Scalise, who however had given up due to a lack of the necessary support. After Scalise it was the turn of Jim Jordan, a member of the most radical wing of the party, who in turn withdrew his candidacy after three votes in which he was unable to gain the support of a sufficient number of deputies. Johnson had been chosen by Republican deputies a few hours after the candidate indicated the previous morning, Tom Emmer, had withdrawn as he did not believe he had the necessary support to be elected.

Mike Johnson is 51 years old, a lawyer and has been a member of parliament since 2016. In 2020 he was part of the defense in the first impeachment trial against former US president Donald Trump, which ended in acquittal. More recently he was among the supporters of initiatives to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential elections, won by Democrat Joe Biden. Johnson strongly opposes voluntary termination of pregnancy and has promoted a bill that would ban talking about gender identity and sexual orientation to girls and boys under the age of ten in all schools that receive public funding.

Trump himself had written on Truth Social (his social network) on Wednesday morning that he would not explicitly support any candidate, but that his “strong recommendation” was to choose Johnson and to “close it quickly”.

The absence of a speaker was a major problem because it did not allow the US House to make decisions regarding the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, nor to proceed with the approval of laws to finance government activities for 2024 , which must be completed by mid-November. The inability of the Republican deputies to agree on the new speaker had been interpreted as a symptom of the deep divisions within the party, so much so that there was talk of an “identity crisis”. McCarthy had been the first speaker in the country’s history to be removed.

